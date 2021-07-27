Franchise Group (FRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.350- EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.25-3.35 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRG stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

