Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

FC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 57,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,561. The stock has a market cap of $525.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

