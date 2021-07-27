Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$3.050 EPS.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

