Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FMNJ stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Franklin Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

