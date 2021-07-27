Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FMNJ stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Franklin Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Franklin Mining Company Profile
