Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fresnillo stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.26.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

