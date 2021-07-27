FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

FTCI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 295,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

