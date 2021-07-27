Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce sales of $194.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.02 million to $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.