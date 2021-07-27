Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 149,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

