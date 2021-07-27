FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.54.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$168.42 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72. The stock has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.