FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NTRS opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,280 shares of company stock worth $14,905,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

