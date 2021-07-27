FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised by Analyst

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.