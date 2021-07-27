FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

