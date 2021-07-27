FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEOAY. Citigroup upped their target price on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

