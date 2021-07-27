FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $11.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

CSL opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

