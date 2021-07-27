FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raised by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.25.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$37.33 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a market cap of C$34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

