FY2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Cut by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

