Galatasaray Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $36.37 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.37 or 0.00027485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and $10.35 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

