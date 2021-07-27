Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
