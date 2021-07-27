Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

