GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. GameCredits has a market cap of $16.34 million and $372,976.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00349655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,573,455 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

