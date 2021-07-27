Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 144,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,999. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

