Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 66,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

