Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

