Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tilray by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tilray by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 561,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239,294. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

