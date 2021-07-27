Garde Capital Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $14.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $642.92. The stock had a trading volume of 603,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The stock has a market cap of $619.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.22.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.