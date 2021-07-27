Gartner (IT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.250- EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IT opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.76. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

