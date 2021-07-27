Gas Achieves Market Cap of $73.96 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Gas has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $511.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00019536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

