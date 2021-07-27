Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

GTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

