GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on August 27th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.83. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.63 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 70.59, a current ratio of 70.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £459.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.89.

Get GCP Asset Backed Income Fund alerts:

In other GCP Asset Backed Income Fund news, insider Marykay Fuller acquired 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.