Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $777.90 and last traded at $777.90. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $756.90.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

