General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 3,623,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,292,544. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

