Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

