Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.26 on Monday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

