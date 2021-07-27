Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

