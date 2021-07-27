Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,836 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cabaletta Bio worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.