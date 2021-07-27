Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

