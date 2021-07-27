Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,262 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 294.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NeoGames worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NeoGames by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.03.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

