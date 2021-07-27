Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,506 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

