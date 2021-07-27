Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GERN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $410.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Geron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

