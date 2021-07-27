Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.32 price objective on the stock.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.32.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43. Getinge has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $41.96.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.