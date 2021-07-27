Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Head to Head Analysis

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -2,272.17% -12.99% -12.24% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

23.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Artius Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $5.54 million 204.95 -$40.19 million ($0.51) -11.24 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gevo and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.68%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.35%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Gevo.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Gevo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

