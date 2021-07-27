Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Giant has a total market cap of $46,815.82 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 144.2% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021177 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001501 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

