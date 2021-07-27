Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $6,422,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.