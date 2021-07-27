Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,805 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

