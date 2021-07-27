Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

