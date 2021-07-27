Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $964,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

TIP stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

