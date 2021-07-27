Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

