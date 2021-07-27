Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,226,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.