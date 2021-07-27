Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

