Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

