Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.